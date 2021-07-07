Sneak peek inside St. Jude dream home starts Saturday

Dardenne Prairie, Mo. – The countdown continues for the 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The winning ticket out of 14,000 entries will be drawn in mid-August, but starting Saturday, one can take a walk through the $600,000 grand prize built by Fischer Homes.

The 3,812-square-foot house, located within Inverness Subdivision in Dardenne Prairie, can be seen July 10 through August 15. Viewing times are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed.

Tickets went on sale June 10 and all 14,000 were sold within ten days, resulting in $1.4 million raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“When we are able to go out and the public comes through and sells that many tickets, we are absolutely amazed,” said Adam Smith, Fischer Homes superintendent.

“It’s going to help provide a family not only a beautiful living space but it’s also going to take care of a sick child that has to be at St. Jude.”

Among the features for the 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath dream home include a three-car garage, home gym, full bar, wine cellar, virtual office space, man cave/workshop and a doggy wash station.

Fox 2 News in the Morning will have live coverage of the giveaway Thursday, Aug. 19.

Visit dreamhome.org for more information.