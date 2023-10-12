ST. LOUIS – Next week is a fine time to celebrate the restaurants of Downtown St. Louis.

Many eateries will soon be participating in the Downtown St. Louis Restaurant Week, recognized locally from Oct. 16-22. Participating restaurants will have special offers and deals on menu items throughout the week.

Organizers of the event gathered Thursday at Form Skybar for a kickoff celebration.

Kurt Weigle, Chief Downtown Officer of the Greater St. Louis Inc., says the restaurant week is all about the celebration of downtown’s great restaurants. Nearly 40 restaurants are participating this year.

“It’s some of the best of downtown,” said Weigle. “It’s introducing folks who have not been to our great restaurants or reintroducing folks who may not have been here for a while.”

To learn more on which downtown locations are participating, click here. It includes a list of participating locations and information on an app to use at specific restaurants and gain points throughout the week.

If you gain a certain number of points, your name will be entered into a drawing for gift certificates.