ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We’re keeping an eye on conditions across Missouri and Illinois Wednesday morning.

Snow continues to fall above Highway 40 just west of 141 at an intense rate, and it is accumulating on driving surfaces.

MoDOT is doing what it can to keep the roads clear. There’s been a line of MoDOT trucks coming by the location in both directions. That formation of MoDOT trucks, commonly known as a gang plow.

The roadways are still passable, but the driving conditions are deteriorating and becoming more challenging as the snow continues to come down. MoDOT has had trucks out on the roadways since 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and crews will remain out until the roadways are clear.

MoDOT did not pre-treat ahead of the storm because the rain that came in before the snow would have just washed it all away. Here is some of what MoDOT’s Bob Becker said ahead of the winter storm.

“This will mostly be a pushing event. We’ll be ready to go when. Don’t try to pass any of our plows.”

MoDOT had a news conference scheduled for 5:30 a.m.