Snow and sleet fun for some, messy for others

ST. LOUIS – A snowy day meant fun for some, but slushy travel for others. We traveled across the metro this afternoon in the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner.

On our way into St. Charles County, we saw road crews working to clear MO Rte. 364. Sledders were already out, taking advantage of three inches of snow in Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles. With many kids on a snow day, a little bundled-up fun in the front yard was another good way to blow off steam.

Slick roads made for slow going. In Earth City, we passed a semi taking it slowly on a slushy eastbound I-70, hazard lights flashing. Trouble in north St. Louis County, where a driver inspected a car after slide off of westbound I-270 near Old Halls Ferry.

Into Illinois, Route 203 was completely snow-covered in Granite City. And it is certainly not a day for racing. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison was coated in a blanket of white. Their thoughts are on warmer days and this summer’s big NASCAR race.

In the city of St. Louis, crews were working along I-64 to clear the exit ramps, but downtown and neighborhood streets were still a sloppy mess.

The best thing we saw today – folks heeding the advice of officials and staying off the roads. Road crews and first responders appreciate it.