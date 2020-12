Snow arrives in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers traveling south on Interstate 55 from St. Louis encountered a steady snowfall Tuesday night.

By late evening, a dusting of snow covered grassy surfaces in Bloomsdale. There were reports of a couple of accidents on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve.

“People have been going super slow down the highway,” said Ste. Genevieve resident Emily Messer.

Roads in the area appeared to be mostly wet. Ste. Genevieve resident Dayle Warren said there were slick areas on some bridges she traveled.

“You have to watch out for those,” Warren said.