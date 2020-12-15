Snow could coat yards, roads by Wednesday morning

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The temperatures have been cold enough for them to start making snow at Hidden Valley Ski Area. But Mother Nature is going to try to help them out overnight, with light snow for the St. Louis region.

The timing of the snow is good for area drivers, coming in after the evening commute and exiting ahead of the Wednesday morning drive. But with some minor accumulations possible, MoDOT isn’t taking chances. Spokesperson Shaunda White says crews have been out Tuesday treating bridges and overpasses with salt brine. They also plan to have a few drivers in each maintenance building overnight to keep an eye on the roads and go out and treat them if needed.

Remember, even a small amount of snow can cause issues. Always slow down, give more room between you and other vehicles, and, as you’ve heard a lot this year, just stay home if you don’t have to be out.

One year ago, on Dec. 16, 2019, St. Louis saw 2.4 inches of snow. The highest snowfall ever for the month of Dec. is 12 inches with fell on Dec. 19, 1973.

Hidden Valley doesn’t have an official opening date yet, but they will use every cold day to make snow. Check out their website and social media for updates.