Snow falling in Bowling Green, Missouri

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – The winter supplies normally don’t hit the shelves of Orscheln Farm and Home in Bowling Green until mid-November. Customers were buying them Monday after snow began falling.

Pike County residents reported seeing rain, sleet, and snow to start the work week.

“We’ve had it all today,” said Judy Coates.

The earliest measurable snowfall for the metropolitan St. Louis area happened on Oct. 20, 1916. This year’s early snow causes some to wonder just what type of winter we’ll see in 2020.

“It’s going to be a long one, I’m afraid,” Coates said.

McCoy Thompson expanded his lawncare company into a snow removal business last year. He’s not quite ready for snow just yet.

“I don’t have any of my equipment ready yet, so it threw me quite a bit,” he said.

Thompson said he plans on reminding his customers he’ll be available if greater amounts of snow fall this season.

“I’m getting ready starting tonight,” he said.