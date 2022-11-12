ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning.

On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.

With the recent “roller coaster” weather, it’s easy for extreme cold and high heating bills to sneak up on you.

This weather can make people use space heaters and even ovens to stay warm. At this time, Heat Up St. Louis reminds people to check on their elderly, disabled, and low-income neighbors.