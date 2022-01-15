Snowfall leads to some challenges for workers, travelers at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS – The first significant snowfall of the season has led to challenges for both workers and travelers at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Workers were busy deicing planes and keeping runways and other areas clear. Passengers were dealing with some delays and cancelations, but they are also had to navigate slick roads to get to the airport.

Airport spokesperson Roger Lotz said workers were trying to be as safe as possible, making sure that the planes were ready to take to the air. Crews moved slushy snow that fell to keep the runways clear.

Salt trucks laid down salt and removed snow when necessary in areas including the pickup and drop-off zones. There was also equipment removing snow from parking lots as well.

While there were some weather-related delays and cancelations, Lotz said, for the most part, the storm’s direct impact on Lambert’s operations was relatively minimal. He added that sometimes delays and cancelations can be a result of weather issues from other parts of the country.

Passengers told Fox 2’s Chris Regnier that one big challenge for them was just navigating slick roads to get here.

“About 60 miles outside of St. Louis, we started to have that really wet, heavy snow,” said Laura Tavernier, who drove from Fort Leonard Wood. “So, that actually froze on the bridges and some of the deceleration, acceleration ramps. It was unpredictable and intermittently treacherous.”

Another traveler said Missouri Route 367 was “really slushy.”

“We gave ourselves lots of time. We took it slow, have no issues,” said Guy Spangler, who drove from Brighton, Illinois. “Our flight was delayed already 30 minutes, so we’re hoping it’s going to be on time after that.”

Lotz says his biggest message for travelers on this day or really any day is to check with your carrier about your flight status, so you can always have the best and most current information.