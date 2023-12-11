ST. LOUIS — Christmas is meant to be a time of joy, but that may not be the case when your child is in the hospital. That’s why BJC is helping parents, who don’t have the time or money, to shop for gifts for their sick child. FOX 2 reporter Laura Simon is in the Central West End at Snowflake Village.

Donations of new toys and gift cards are accepted at BJC at the Commons from December 6th to December 20th. They’re supporting a toy store in the hospital for families during the holidays.

Items needed include teen gifts (Lego sets, sports apparel, spa items) and infant toys (board books, rattles, lovies). St. Louis Children’s Main Hospital cannot receive donations during the holiday season. Online purchases are possible through the hospital’s Amazon Wishlist or locally at The Nook, a volunteer-run shop, with proceeds benefiting the hospital.

Learn more about how to donate here.