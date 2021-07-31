Soap clouds float around O’Fallon area Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. – The floating clouds that were spotted out of O’Fallon Saturday appear to be soap.

Fox 2’s meteorologist Angela Hutti said the soap clouds could possibly be from a ventilation system or a smokestack. The soap was lofted into the air where it interacted with the moisture in the atmosphere.

Eventually, the soap clouds became heavier than the air and started to sink. Special thanks to meteorologist Chris Higgins and Kevin Deitsch at the National Weather Service for verifying the information.

Photos courtesy of Ranell Hester

In tonight’s forecast, there will be one more round of thunderstorms, all south of metro St. Louis. These are forming along a slow-moving front drifting through southern Missouri and Illinois.

A few severe thunderstorms are possible. There was already one warning south of Rolla.

After the evening storms, there will be a few spotty showers that may linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s with clearing skies on Sunday, and afternoon highs in the 80s.

A secondary cold front will come through on Sunday, ushering in some great weather to start the workweek. Highs near 80 with low humidity Monday and Tuesday.