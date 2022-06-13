ST. LOUIS — With record heat in the St. Louis area, camps and other outdoor activities are taking extra precautions to protect children.

Tony Glavin, the owner of the Tony Glavin Soccer Complex Club in Cottleville, said he’s accustomed to hot weather in the region.

“I don’t think there’s a summer in St. Louis without 100-degree weather. So, it’s something you just have to deal with,” said Glavin.

He’s held summer soccer camps for 40 seasons. On Monday, he was teaching kids direct passing and shooting skills as temperatures outside reached 99 degrees. There were about 30 players rotating between indoor and outdoor fields.

Glavin said it’s important for the kids to take frequent breaks and drink water for the heat. Fans also help to keep the air moving.

“We go through with the kids’ first thing Monday morning that they eat breakfast and not overdo it. That they have appropriate water,” said Glavin. “We obviously provide water for them if they want to bring sports drinks. So, it can be very challenging at times.”

With frequent breaks, Glavin also emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated.

“Don’t think that you’re not thirsty that you shouldn’t drink,” said Glavin. “Most of them I think get the idea.”