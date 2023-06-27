ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, the US Men’s National Soccer team is making its CITYPARK debut. They will be playing against St. Kitts and Nevis Wednesday at 9 p.m. as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup series.

The first match Wednesday at CITYPARK will be Jamaica vs. Nicaragua.

“We’ve had officials here all day,” said Brett Radake, manager of Syberg’s On Market. “With their lanyards and stuff.”

He said they are ready for Wednesday night’s games and soccer fans.

Whether the new kid on the block or a longtime Downtown West business, the soccer transformation to this part of the city has been a welcome addition for many.

“Oh, it’s great for downtown, you know, a lot of traffic,” Radake said. “Game days, the atmosphere is just electric down here during the games. We fill up two hours before the game we’re full. You can’t even walk in here sometimes. And after the game, there’s just a stream of people. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

“Places like The Pitch here at Union Station our great venue to catch the game before and after even during,” said Cameron Schoeffel, director of sales, marketing, and entertainment for the St. Louis Union Station. “It’s really complemented CITYPARK well. We’ve seen great crowds on soccer days, and just the energy City SC has brought to Downtown West has been incredible all season long.”

Schlafly Tap Room and Maggie O’Brien also said they’re benefiting from foot traffic from soccer, and are looking forward to the Gold Cup game in Gateway City.