ST. LOUIS – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered at Amsterdam Tavern in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Friday to cheer on Team USA as they faced England in the World Cup.

“We were ready,” said Amsterdam Tavern owner Lyell. “We had the street blocked off. I mean, you look around, and from every street on Morgan Ford, people are walking this way. It’s a really good feeling.”

Although the Brits were heavily favored, optimism was still high among the locals.

“I’m hoping for a 2-1 victory for the USA,” said Frank Drayton.

“It’d be fun to win. I love to win,” said Nancy Malone.

Thanks to stellar play by the USA defense, the match was a scoreless tie at intermission.

“I was very surprised with how we played so far. We had a lot of good pressure, and we defended well,” said Dillon Triphamer.

Although the game ended in a 0-0 draw, the large turnout was a huge goal scored by the event organizers.

“Soccer fans are the best,” Lyell said. “A beautiful game is amazing.”