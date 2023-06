ST. LOUIS – Soccer fans around the world will be watching the games at CITYPARK Wednesday night. These are the first games of the Concacaf Gold Cup Series.

The first soccer match features Jamaica vs. Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m., then the U.S. men’s national team takes St. Kitts and Nevis at 9:00 p.m.

The American team took to the pitch Tuesday for practice. Downtown businesses said they’re ready for all the soccer fans, and that CITYPARK has been a big business boomer.