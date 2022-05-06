IMPERIAL, Mo. — A social media post appears to show three Missouri high school students recreating the death of George Floyd.

Many parents and students at Windsor High School in Imperial said they found the photo disturbing. It shows a student on the ground while another teen kneels on his neck. A third student is in the background with his fist in the air. The students were wearing baseball uniforms and smiling in the photo as well.

“The photo I saw is disturbing,” said parent Brad Hackenwerth. “It’s something I don’t want my kids to be around. I have kids and family members that go to this school. It’s nothing we want around here.”

George Floyd’s death sparked numerous protests across the United States and renewed conversations about racism and police brutality.

The Windsor C-1 School District said they were made aware of the photograph, which was taken after school.

“This photo is highly insensitive and does not reflect the character that the Windsor C-1 School District promotes and values,” the district said in a statement. “We take all incidents of this nature very seriously and are thoroughly investigating the incident and will respond appropriately and swiftly.”

The district did not release any specific details about its investigation. It also did not say if the students in the photo would be disciplined.

Marche Willingham, who graduated from Windsor High School a few years ago, spoke out about the image.

“It’s disturbing because of George Floyd. That man lost his life because of police brutality,” said Willingham. “It’s disturbing because y’all think it’s a joke, but it’s not.”

The social media post surfaced just a few weeks before the anniversary of Floyd’s death. He died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest. A store clerk suspected Floyd may have used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill and called the police. Chauvin was later convicted of Floyd’s murder.

Just this week, a federal judge accepted a plea deal to sentence Chauvin to 20 to 25 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Three other ex-Minneapolis officers were also found guilty of violating Floyd’s rights.