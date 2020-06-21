Socially distant Father’s Day fun

ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a way to have a fun day with dad this Father’s Day, the Science Center and St. Charles County Parks would love to have you.

The St. Louis Science Center reopened this weekend. You need a reservation first and those older than nine 9 must wear a mask. They are also operating at a limited capacity.

“As a father myself, I definitely can see the concerns parents may have wanting to come out to a public place,” St. Louis Science Center Director of Visitor Services Doug Stanze said. “I can tell you that our team has been working tirelessly for the last 3 months to find the best path to reopening.”

Another fun event is happening at St. Charles County Parks. They’re hosting their annual Father’s Day grill out in Defiance. COVID-19 precautions are still in place, but even so, the event is sold out.

“We’ve decreased the number of guests that can come out to our park events,” St. Charles County Parks Marketing Coordinator Nancy Lee Gomer said. “We’ve learned how to adapt, we are cleaning areas a lot more frequently.”

Both the Science Center and St. Charles County Parks said if someone were to test positive for coronavirus after visiting their facilities, they would work with local health officials to tell all their visitors.