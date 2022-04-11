CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s been gloomy and wet across much of the area Monday. Among the impacts of this soggy weather are a lot of high school sports games being canceled.

Mike Roth, director of athletics and activities for the Parkway School District, says they deal with the rain all the time and it is what it is. The district canceled 19 of 37 different events Monday, mostly golf, tennis, and baseball.

They’ll still have indoor activities like water polo and boys volleyball in the gym. They do move some practices inside but gym space is limited. Roth says they have indoor batting cages for the baseball team, as well as a weight room, so many of the athletes can at least do some lifting and conditioning.

But the day-to-day outdoor activities and games ride on the weather, so they just do the best they can.

“Well, it is St. Louis and, as you know, one day it might be 30 or 40 degrees and the next day it’s 70. So as a high school athletic director, we just deal with the rain. We make do,” Roth said.

“We want to provide as many opportunities as we can. And if we get rained out, we reschedule. The issue with that is we have a little bit of a shortage of officials, so just because my opponent is ready to play today doesn’t mean I can get officials or, quite honestly, doesn’t mean that I can get a bus to get them to the game.”

Roth says they’ll play some soccer games on the turf in a light rain or drizzle but cancel games on the grass. Of course, they won’t play if there is lightning in the area.