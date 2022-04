ST. LOUIS – Through the end of April, Stray Rescue of St. Louis is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old. Brown & Crouppen is covering all of these fees.

“We know a new pet is expensive, especially when you have pet rent and deposits to pay,” Stray Rescue of St. Louis said in a Facebook post. “So with them taking care of your adoption fee, you can instead spend that money on a big, snuggly bed, toys, and treats!”

Click here to find a pet for you.