An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.

The company is dealing with equipment-availability problems, according to a news release from Trains.com. That has led to AMTRAK suspending a morning route from St. Louis to Chicago and an evening route from Chicago to St. Louis through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23.

AMTRAK will temporarily reduce service for train No. 300, which departs from St. Louis at 4:30 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 9:39 a.m., and No. 305, which departs from Chicago at 5:20 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 10:36 p.m.

Officials are hopeful full service will be restored by Wednesday, Aug. 24. To check on AMTRAK commutes from St. Louis to Chicago, click here.