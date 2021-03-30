Some commuters not pleased with installation of roundabouts; St. Louis aldermen say they’ll save lives

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Changes to a major St. Louis thoroughfare have been the target of criticism.

Mary Crenshaw is unhappy about roundabouts being place in Natural Bridge.

“It is just hindering our commute. It’s horrible,” she said.

Construction is underway on the latest roundabout on Natural Bridge.

On social media, people are saying the roundabouts are unsafe, foolish, and dumb.

“The roundabouts are more of hassle to get around,” Tyler Hughes said.

It’s a $7 million project of safety improvements. There is also a narrowing of the street and crosswalks have been added with flashing lights. Everything is being done to slow down drivers.

Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd worked hard with MoDOT to fix the roadway.

“I don’t understand what people are complaining about,” Boyd said. “I’m interested in saving lives. This is a phenomenal project. Millions of dollars are being brought back to St. Louis to save lives.”

Officials said there have been well over 100 wrecks since 2017 on Natural Bridge and at least 20 people have died since 2012.

“People have no patience when it comes to driving,” Boyd said.

One driver said the plan was thrown together and it’s not working, while other folks believe improvements were already making Natural Bridge better as drivers slow down.

“I’m a motorcyclist and I feel a lot safer coming down Natural Bridge now,” said Duke Ganaway.

Crenshaw believes the roundabouts are a hinderance. But Alderman Boyd is not having any of it.

“So what, you have to stop for 10 or 15 seconds longer? It’s okay; let’s have patience, let’s care about each other better,” he said.

