HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.

Crews are going to tear down the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting on Friday and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.



“It is going to be an inconvenience, but it’s something much needed in the area,” said Jackie Williams. “Once it’s all done and over with it, will be great.”

Another driver said it affects their daily route.



“I come this way every morning, every afternoon to get home,” said Tiffianay Penson.



This work is all part of MoDOT’s ongoing $278 million I-270 north project. The project aims to make major improvements to 270 in the north St. Louis County area. The changes are designed to improve both traffic flow and safety.

”I’m glad they are doing this,” said Brian Penson. It doesn’t really inconvenience me because I have to be at work at 1:20 in the morning. So, I can come out Lindbergh and it will help the commute.”

Drivers who plan to travel I-270 in North St. Louis County may want to find alternate travel routes this weekend. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will completely close Interstate 270 at Route 67 (Lindbergh Boulevard) from 9 p.m. Friday, August 19 until 5 a.m. Monday, August 22.

Both eastbound and westbound I-270 traffic will detour by exiting I-270 at Lindbergh Boulevard (Exit 25) and traveling through the newly constructed signalized intersections to enter back onto I-270. Drivers should expect delays on I-270 and both northbound and southbound Lindbergh Boulevard during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to visit the I-270 North Project website at www.i270north.org to learn more about planned detours and details of the project, including a project overview and graphic displays of planned construction.