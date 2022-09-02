ST. LOUIS – A social media threat resulted in some fans being turned away from Thursday night’s high school football game involving Webster Groves hosting Ritenour.

The two school districts released the following joint statement:

This morning, we were made aware of a direct threat to someone involved in tonight’s football game between Ritenour and Webster Groves. The threat was made on social media. Police immediately began an investigation. After consulting with police officials, it was determined that the teams could play in the game. We feel that it is so important that our student-athletes and participants have the opportunity to take part in this game. Out of an abundance of caution, we have limited the fans who can attend tonight’s game and we will have increased security with only one entrance to the stadium and increased presence by law enforcement. We know football games are a favorite activity for many within our communities. We appreciate the understanding and support for the adjustments we needed to make – all to keep the students, staff, and families of the Webster Groves and Ritenour High School communities safe.

One of the fans turned away was Jim Seibert. The Vietnam veteran graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1964. He attends many of the school’s football games.

“I’m a little disappointed but I understand,” Seibert said.

Brittany Garner’s daughter is part of the Ritenour dance team. She was able to enter the game but feels the pain of those turned away.

“If it would have been a situation where I couldn’t come, I would have been upset,” she said.

In addition to the joint statement released by both districts, the Webster Groves School District shared the following details with its school community:

“Dear WGSD Community, This morning, we were made aware of a direct threat on social media toward someone involved in tonight’s football game who is not a WGSD student, parent, staff member, or community member. The police are actively investigating the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, spectators of tonight’s football game will be limited to two parents and/or family members of participants, including football players, band members, cheerleaders, and members of the dance team. An email with additional ticket information from the Activities/Athletic Office will soon be sent to the person listed as the primary parent/guardian in our student information system. Due to the limit on spectators, season ticket passes will not be accepted for entry into tonight’s game. Tonight’s game will be livestreamed on this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/StatesmenVision. Additional safety precautions for tonight’s game include an increased police presence and only one entrance point for spectators. While attending WGHS football games is a favorite activity for many within our community, I appreciate your understanding and support for the adjustments we needed to make – all to keep the students, staff, and families of the WGHS and Ritenour HS communities safe.