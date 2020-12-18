Some Hazelwood students locked out of online learning due residency requirements

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some parents in the Hazelwood School District question why their children were locked out of their online learning this week.

One of those parents, Diane Bland, said her son has been locked out of his on-line classes since Tuesday.

The district tells FOX 2 access will resume once families provide residency information.

Bland said she sent the district proof last week and worries how her son will recover from losing out on class time.

“I don’t know how that’s going to affect his grades,” she said. “There’s only so much you can make up.”

Residency confirmation is a common practice for public school districts. The Hazelwood School District has relied on a variety of methods this year including email, phone calls, and direct visits to confirm students meet requirements.

Bland said she never received a phone call or a direct visit regarding residency requirements but acknowledges email can get buried. Her biggest concern is the impact the decision will have on her son’s learning.

“It shouldn’t be anything that extreme to deactivating his page,” she said.

Hazelwood School District Director of Communication and Public Relations Anthony Kiekow provided the following statement:

Hazelwood School District has been working to resolve any outstanding residency issues through phone calls, text messages, emails, USPS mail, and home visits. Taxpayers rely on us to make sure that students attending school in HSD are residents of the district. Additionally, confirming residency helps ensure that families we have not been able to contact since the start of the pandemic are being properly served. Once families provide the residency information, Chromebook access will resume. Students will have an opportunity to earn credit for any missed assignments through other opportunities or the assignments will be waived.