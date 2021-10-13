Some local businesses feel impacts of nationwide supply chain shortage

ST. LOUIS – A nationwide supply chain shortage has left boats full of goods off of the nation’s coast. The nationwide issue is impacting local businesses across the metro area.



Jon Parker, the owner of Parker’s Table at Oakland and Yale said the supply chain issue is impacting three items at his small business: imported French cheese, imported wine, and paper bags.



“This is a little worse this time, but it’s always something,” Parker said.

“What we’ve had issues with is French cheeses are some of the containers coming over have been stalled in ports and because they are perishable products, they’ll time out.”



Parker said the imported French cheese they ordered recently, just never came. He also said he ordered paper bags from their supplier in Illinois earlier than they ever have before, but they still haven’t arrived, and might not until January.

He said they may have to ask customers to carry items out in wine boxes instead of bags.

“We just have to come up with other ideas, when that happens you find things that are similar,” Parker said. “It may not be exact, but it’s what we have to do when times are like this.”

Parker’s Table isn’t the only one feeling the pinch.

Kaldi’s Coffee had a sign inside at least one of its establishments that read, “Due to (Nationwide) cup shortages, we will be serving all iced drinks in 16 oz hot cups.”



President Joe Biden stepped in to try and help Wednesday. He announced that two critical ports in California will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to try and get the goods moving faster.

“By increasing the number of late-night hours of operation and opening up for less crowded hours when the goods can move faster, today’s announcement has the potential to be a game-changer,” President Biden said.

Parker said this is also impacting an important French-imported wine that is typically on the Thanksgiving table.

“The importers say it looks like a lot of delays, either they are having trouble getting containers or the wineries are having trouble getting bottles,” Parker said.



It’s not just food, but furniture too. Rebecca Taysi said she ordered outdoor furniture for her home and has been waiting quite a while, but is told it will be even longer.

“I’ve waited four months for it and I think it’s going to be 12 months,” she said.