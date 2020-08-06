Some Metro security now equipped with body cameras

ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit security specialists started wearing body cameras during their shifts on July 20. The cameras are intended to document scenes and provide transparency and accountability to the public when security issues may arise.

“In our current world, documentation and accountability are absolutely paramount,” said Kevin Scott, Metro Transit’s general manager of field security. “We’re seeing body cameras being used more and more in the public safety industry, and it is important that Metro Transit provides this type of technology to bolster our overall security effort. The priority of our public safety model is to provide a safe and secure experience for our riders, and tools like these cameras support those efforts.”

Metro Transit said local law enforcement partners can access the footage when conducting investigations related to crimes that had happened on the transit system.

The announcement comes less than a month after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center in St. Louis County.

“The body camera’s going to tell the truth despite whatever happens, I like the idea of the body cam,” said Van Phillip, a Metro Bus rider. “I think they’ll be a plus, anything that helps out the system, helps out MetroLink, and helps us get back and forth safely… I think that’s a great thing.”

Fixed cameras that are monitored 24/7 on each platform and property will still be used.

The body cameras were received through a five-year lease program with AXON. The body cameras are being paid for using money out of the Public Safety Team’s operating budget. Metro can decide to keep the current system after five years, or enter into a new lease and get upgraded technology.