Some Missouri Democrats waiting to endorse a presidential candidate until after primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 10. Most of the attention will be on Democrats and what has turned into a race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. Both candidates are scheduled to make campaign stops in Missouri before Tuesday.

“I think that’s great for the state of Missouri,” said State Sen. Jill Schupp (D-Creve Coeur). “I think it will get voters excited.”

Schupp has been gearing up for what’s expected to be a closely watched congressional race against Republican incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner. The winner of the presidential preference primary could have an influence on voter turnout in Missouri in November. For now, Schupp is not making any endorsements.

“I want to hear from the people in our state and in my district about who they believe should be at the top of the ticket,” she said.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said lawmakers in Jefferson City are focused on state issues right now. He said the one unifier for Democrats is President Donald Trump.

“Our caucus is firmly on the side of the incumbent not being reelected,” Rizzo said.

There are other Republicans on Tuesday’s primary ballot challenging President Trump. Missouri Senator Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) believes the president has strong support in the sate.

“When you ask constituents a very basic question of, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago,' generally the answer is yes,” he said.