KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.
Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me State, Missouri Lottery players won a combined $3.2 million in Powerball prizes, including two $1 million winning tickets, a $100,000 winner and six tickets worth $50,000 each, including one sold at the Whistle Stop off Highway 40 in Odessa, Missouri.
The two $1-million winning tickets were sold at the same general store in Rosebud, Missouri.
The winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball number was 10. Players have exactly 180 days from the drawing – until May 6, in this case – to claim their prizes.
|Amount Won:
|Retailer:
|Address:
|$1 million
|Rosebud General Store
|248 Highway 50, Rosebud
|$1 million
|Rosebud General Store
|248 Highway 50, Rosebud
|$100,000 (Power Play winner)
|7-Eleven
|6085 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood
|$50,000
|Whistle Stop
|200 W. Highway 40, Odessa
|$50,000
|Clayton & Big Bend Service
|7001 Clayton Drive, St. Louis
|$50,000
|Patterson Phillips 66
|2885 Patterson Road, Florissant
|$50,000
|Kum & Go
|305 W. South St., Ozark
|$50,000
|Schnucks Market
|1060 Schnucks Woods Mill Plaza, Town & Country
|$50,000 (Double Play winner)
|Clayton & Big Bend Service
|7001 Clayton Drive, St. Louis