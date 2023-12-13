JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Within the past year, the Missouri Department of Corrections has hired roughly 600 new employees and department leaders are touting a recent pay raise as the reason.

It might sound silly to be excited about 1,200 vacancies, but the state’s corrections department said it’s a major decrease from where they were last year at this time. This comes as some lawmakers are back here in Jefferson City for budget meetings, something that normally doesn’t happen until January.

“Adding multiple weeks of committee hearings in December is not something we’ve ever done before,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said. “If you’ve served on budget, you know the process doesn’t really start until we get the governor’s recommendation, which doesn’t come until January.”

While budget talks normally don’t get underway until lawmakers begin session after the new year, the House is getting a jump start on the process. Merideth is the ranking member on the House Budget Committee. He said this decision by House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, could weaken the process.

“If we don’t do a full and thorough budget process with those recommendations, then we’re actually shortchanging the process even more on the House side,” Merideth said. “I can see some of his rationale, but I’m not optimistic that it’s going to improve things. I’m actually very worried that it’s going to weaken the process.”

Chairman of the House Budget Committee Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said in a statement Wednesday:

“This month, the Missouri House is getting an early start in the appropriations process heading into next year’s legislative session. This will allow committee members to obtain a deeper understanding of the issues facing our state and make better-informed decisions on behalf of Missouri taxpayers. It’s an honor to lead these proceedings and I believe this extra work will pay dividends in the months to come.”

During Wednesday’s Subcommittee on Appropriations on Public Safety, Corrections, Transportation and Revenue, the Department of Corrections (DOC) thanked the General Assembly for the 8.7% pay increase and the $2 an hour night shift differential for state workers. Since 2021, the state has increased pay by nearly 16%.

“For the first time in DOC history, I’m proud to say, at least in my tenure, I’m proud to say we have vacancies on day shift,” DOC Deputy Director Travis Terry said. “I can’t begin to tell you the huge difference and impact that it’s made on the safety of our work environment for our team members.”

Terry said last year at this time the department had 1,800 vacancies. Besides the pay increase, he said DOC has also been focusing on some internal initiatives. One of those initiatives is that new hires don’t work any overtime unless they choose to for the first 90 days. Then, by month six they are in the full mandatory overtime rotation.

This year, the department has also sourced out its food service.

“The success of our food service privatization we were able to reinvest FTE [full-time employees] into our staff support services,” DOC Division of Human Services Director Susan Pulliam said. “Those FTE, along with the funding you approved, is helping us better care for our staff.”

Pulliam said with the help of lawmakers, the department has created the “employee support unit,” helping workers experiencing problems outside of work connect with resources. Another new program is the expansion of DOC’s employee health nurses, helping employees with blood pressure checks, weight management and glucose screenings.

“This is an all-encompassing approach and it’s working, and I applaud you for what you’ve done,” Chairman of the Subcommittee on Appropriations Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, said. “This sounds like a private sector HR.”

DOC is not the only department reaping the benefits from the increase. This fall, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) hired 100 employees within a month. Previously, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the department was struggling with a 20% turnover rate.

The Department of Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn said last month that, for the first time in a long time, things are starting to look up as the department has only 500 vacant positions.