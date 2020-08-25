Some Rockwood students experience technical problems with virtual learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many students were prepared to head back to school virtually but their online learning platforms weren’t ready for the overload.

Rockwood School District uses Canvas, which is a learning platform, and Zoom, which is a video conferencing app. Both experienced major slowdowns as more and more students and teacher across the country and even internationally logged on to the platforms.

Rockwood School District said it posted some troubleshooting tips on their website and says it has four student device repairs sites at area high schools for those with equipment issues.