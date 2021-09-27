Some small businesses won’t enforce new St. Louis County mask mandate

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Some St. Louis County businesses—and their customers—are already pushing back against the county’s new mask mandate.

At Meyer’s Café and Lounge, our FOX 2 news crew spotted just two of more than 20 customers with masks during lunch hour. A member of the family that owns the restaurant says 90% of the customers don’t wear masks and they’re not going to make them.

For more than 40 years, Meyer’s Café has been making homemade meals and building a loyal customer base.

“I just love the food. I’ve been eating here and I’d rather spend money at a small business for food,” said customer Mary Wynne.

Like many small businesses, Meyer’s made some big changes in the last year and a half.

“Originally, when all this COVID started and they said, ‘Everybody wear a mask and keep everybody safe,’ okay, we did that,” said Diane Creach, who is a cook at the restaurant and member of the family that owns the café.

But this business is now pushing back against a new mask mandate now that more people are getting vaccinated.

“We’re getting our freedom taken away and that’s what’s not fair,” Creach said. “We’re grownups and if we decide to wear a mask, we’ll wear a mask. If we choose not, then we shouldn’t.”

Customer Will Meaney says he doesn’t’ mind and will roll with mask order.

“I have no problem with the mask mandate. A lot of people do,” he said. “I’m not a person for vaccinations but in this case, I got one because I have a lot of underlying conditions.”

Other customers say personal responsibility by individuals choosing to wear a mask should make a mandate unnecessary.

“I think this whole process of trying to get us to understand where we need to be as individuals. Like I said, I served my country for 10 years. I fought for freedom to have a choice,” said customer Gregory Ledguie.

Some of the folks we spoke with expressed frustration that mask policies differ from county to county.