Some Soulard bars and restaurants selling limited tickets to avoid large crowds Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The streets of Soulard are typically packed on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday. This year will be an exception. There is no parade, no street parties, and no mass gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

Some Soulard establishments are selling tickets for Saturday to limit crowd size Saturday. They will stop selling tickets once they reach the 50% capacity mandated by the city.

“We’re going to know ahead of time how many people walk in our door,” said Tom Gullickson, owner and general manger of 1860 Saloon. “One of the reasons we’re doing a ticket experience is we don’t want to have people standing in line hoping to get in.”

“Mardi Gras brings in roughly $25 million to the local economy every year,” said 7th ward Alderman Jack Coatar.

He said the city health department, police and building division will all be in Soulard to help ensure no pop-up parties result in large gatherings.

“If you’re going to come to a bar or restaurant call ahead, plan ahead,” he said. “Otherwise please stay at home.”

Mack Bradley, president of Mardi Gras Foundation, understands people are anxious to celebrate.

“There’s just no way to do a parade or a public festival in this environment that would be safe,” he said.

There are virtual events being shared on Facebook Live beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Our campaign this year is Mardi Gras Safe at home,” Bradley said.

For more information: STLMardiGras.org

