ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis area schools are dismissing early Friday afternoon as high winds pose severe weather threats.

St. Louis Public Schools, one of Missouri’s largest school districts, is among the districts dismissing early and cancelling after-school activities.

(1) With the threat of severe weather looming this afternoon, Saint Louis Public Schools will be cancelling all after school activities, including interscholastic sporting events. pic.twitter.com/bh4BzqVw5e — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) March 31, 2023

The Hillsboro School District has also called for early dismissal and cancelled activities.

Click the link below to check on potential school closings or dismissals in your area.

Much of the St. Louis region has been upgraded to a Level-4 out of 5 severe weather risk for Friday afternoon and the evening as parameters continue to look more and more favorable for isolated to scattered very intense thunderstorms. These storms, although not impacting every community, will be capable of destructive winds of 70-80 mph. Even a few strong, long-track tornadoes are possible.