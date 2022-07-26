ST. ANN, Mo. – Flash flooding leads to various evacuations Tuesday morning around the St. Louis area.
In St. Ann, police responded to help evacuate at least one person who was using a walker Tuesday morning.
Various parts of St. Louis County have reported at least eight inches of rain amid heavy rainfall overnight.
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong
“This rain has created dangerous situations, not only in St. Ann,” says organizers of the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.