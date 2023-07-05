ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Garry Lancaster was sitting on his front porch Wednesday afternoon. His power has been out since storms passed through this past weekend. The Overland resident said temperatures inside his house on Stedman Avenue have soared.

“Every bit of 99 (degrees) may be a flat 100 in there,” Lancaster said. “It’s so hot you can’t hardly breathe.”

Part of a rotting tree was to blame for the damage. Lancaster believes his neighbor should have taken down the tree sooner. He said parts of the tree have fallen and done damage before.

Lancaster said he is grateful for the work of power crews and says he expects power to be restored Friday. He will then need to hire an electrician because of the damage the tree caused to his house.

“I’m staying here for my fish, and two dogs, and my kitty cat,” he said. “I’m trying to keep them as cool as I can with a fan.”

Ameren Missouri has stated that a big challenge with restoration efforts has been the amount of tree debris that requires safe removal before power can be restored. As of Wednesday afternoon, the power company reported that power had been safely restored for 116,000 customers.

Norman Smith lives two doors down from Lancaster and is also waiting for power to be restored. He’s relying on a generator to keep him cool.

“I am very ready,” Smith said. “I’ve been waiting for four days.”

For more information about power outages, click here.