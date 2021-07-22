Some St. Louis County residents still waiting for yard waste collection after strong storms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some homeowners are still cleaning up after the storms earlier this month and some waste collection companies seem to be having a hard time keeping up.

The storms that moved in late Friday evening on July 9 and lasted into the early morning hours of July 10 left widespread damage across the region. Clean-up was tedious and while many residents have the debris cleared their yards, a lot of that debris still remains in piles and garbage cans by the street.

Those damaging storms brought hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 70 miles an hour.

“We had a tremendous amount of damage out here. Three trees down. Neighbors had a great big one down plus two others. Electric cable all the way, you know we had power, but it was running all the way across the drive. We had a big problem here,” said James Haskins, a homeowner in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Haskins said he has $22,000 worth of damage to his property.

“We are in the crow’s nest. When a storm comes, you pay attention. We become amateur meteorologists per se. We always watch the news and follow the sky. That’s the best way to protect yourself,” said Haskins.

James and his wife worked for five days to clean up the debris and now it just sits on their street corner.

“Now to go 19 days with the stuff that you see out here on the corner, it’s unacceptable. I’ve been here since ‘94 and I’ve never seen anything like it through any other St. Louis County approved waste collector,” he said.

Their yard waste collection service has been canceled for two weeks straight and now residents are expected to wait at least another week.

“Waste Connections is kind of having a problem here. The word is that they’re short parts on all of their yard waste trucks,” Haskins said. “Not quite buying it because it’s the same kind of truck that picks up the regular trash. So the story’s not adding up.”

And customers are left feeling frustrated.

“They want their money. They want their money, but I want the service,” he said. “You can’t leave debris like this on a street. It’s just inexcusable.”

We reached out to waste connections and were told the district manager was out on a run today. We called again to explain our deadline. FOX 2 is still waiting to hear their explanation for the pickup delay.