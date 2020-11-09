Some St. Louis hospitals postpone elective procedures due to record number of COVID patients

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis area hospitals are halting non-vital surgeries and procedures as part of an effort to save bed space for COVID-19 patients.

Four BJC HealthCare hospitals—Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Christian Hospital, and Memorial Hospital Belleville—are rescheduling certain elective surgical procedures due to the increasing number of patients.

A BJC spokesperson says the measures will remain in place until at least Nov. 20 and then it will review its current staffing and patient volumes to assess ongoing needs.

The postponed elective surgical procedures would require an inpatient or overnight that can be postponed safely. BJC’s decision to delay elective procedures marks the second time St. Louis-area hospitals have done so. Elective surgeries at BJC’s facilities and other hospitals were canceled back in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

The situation with other hospitals in the St. Louis area remains unchanged at the moment. SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s hospitals in Chesterfield and Des Peres all say they’re continuing with elective procedures for now but they are constantly assessing the situation with the rising the number of COVID-19 patients. But for the time being, BJC Hospitals have postponed elective procedures for the next 10 days at least.