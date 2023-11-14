ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT officials met with south St. Louis County residents on Tuesday for the final open house meeting over an improvement project that’s garnered support and pushback.

The improvement project is along Route 231 in the Lemay area. The route follows Telegraph road from St. Louis to Jefferson counties.

From River City Casino Boulevard down to Franru Lane, there is a three-mile stretch of road that sees 25 crashes a year. MoDOT wants to make changes.

“They are just comfortable driving faster,” said MoDOT engineer Ryan Pearcy. “We are trying to get people to slow down.”

The project’s been in the works for six months. MODOT hosted its final open house for the project Tuesday night to explain developments.

The project is expected to add ADA-compliant walkways, narrow driving lanes, repave sidewalks, and buffered bike lanes.

The road was the scene of a fatal collision earlier this summer, during which a 73-year-old woman crashed into a home.

“How many more times do we need to see this before we start thinking about a change?” a south county resident named Janus said. “How many more people have to die?”

Not everyone, though, is in favor of the project. Cathy Ambruster is a long-time south county resident.

“It’s not going to work,” she said. “It’s just more headaches for the people that’s driving.”

On average, speeds on the corridor range from five to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limits. Work in the project could be completed by Fall 2026.