Some surgeries on hold due to rising COVID cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles resident Kevin McCarthy struggles to get in and out of his car. Standing or walking results in pain. He said an old injury has resulted in the need for surgery. McCarthy was excited to receive word his surgery date was set for next week.

Disappointment set in when he received a phone call this week notifying him his surgery would be delayed due to the rising number of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“It’s quite painful when I try to walk or stand up,” he said.

McCarthy said his surgery was scheduled through SSM Health Depaul Hospital. A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed some procedures have been delayed.

“We’re delaying some procedures at our ministries due to increased hospital admissions and the current COVID-19 peak in the region,” according to a statement from the hospital.

McCarthy is frustrated with anyone who fails to take COVID precautions.

“I really don’t think it’s your choice to affect the health and welfare of everyone else in your community,” he said.

McCarthy called on area leaders to adopt a uniform plan for reducing the spread of COVID so other patients do not have to wait in pain for their surgeries.