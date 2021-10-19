Someone claimed a $242,000 ‘Show Me Cash’ jackpot in St. Louis

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The $242,000 jackpot-winning ticket for the September 21 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at the Express Mart on Seckman Road in Imperial. It was redeemed at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The Show Me Cash drawing is nightly at 8:59 pm. The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around one in 575,757. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000.

Did you win? All Missouri Lottery offices are open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. You can also send your claim by mail.