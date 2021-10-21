Someone from St. Charles County won the $174,000 ‘Show Me Cash’ jackpot

Someone from St. Charles County won the $74,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot from the October 7 drawing. They bought the ticket at the Hucks Food Store in St. Peters.

The Show Me Cash jackpot for Thursday night is an estimated $190,000. The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around one in 575,757. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins and the average jackpot for this game is $134,000. The drawings are nightly at 8:59 pm.

Did you win? All Missouri Lottery offices are open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more. You can also send your claim by mail.

