Someone from St. Louis won $50,000 from a lotto scratchers game

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that someone from St. Louis won $50,000 by playing the “Crossword Extra” scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at the Phillips 66 on North Lindbergh Boulevard.

The top prize in the Crossword Extra game is $50,000. Each ticket costs $3 and there are five more $50,000 prizes remaining. There are still $9 million in unclaimed prizes with values under $5,000.

The chances of winning this scratchers game are about the same as others offered by the Missouri Lottery at around one in four.

https://www.molottery.com/scratchers.do?method=singlegame&game=268