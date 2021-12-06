Someone in St. Charles County hit the $50,000 ‘Show Me Cash’ jackpot

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Someone from Charles County hit the “Show Me Cash” jackpot. They won $50,000 from a ticket purchased for the November 17 drawing. It was purchased at the Schnucks on Highway 94 in St. Peters. resident purchased a $50,000 jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket for the Nov. 17 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market along Jungerman Road in St. Peters.

The chances of winning the jackpot in this game are around 1 in 575,757. The average jackpot for this game is $134,000. The minimum jackpot of $50,000 rolls over until someone wins. The drawings are nightly at 8:59 p.m.

A new law makes it illegal to name lotto winners without their permission. Missouri Lottery officials or contractors cannot release the name, address, or any identifying information about anyone who wins the lottery unless the winner asks to be publicized.