ST. LOUIS – You can hear the ‘piano man’ live once again.

Several musicians are paying tribute to the musical legend Billy Joel. The live rock and roll show will be at the Carpenter Library on South Grand Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can bring a lawn chair and picnic blanket or enjoy them in your car. Adult drinks are permitted, but not glass bottles.

The show is free.