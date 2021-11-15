Son gives Missouri mom a winning $100,000 scratchers ticket

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. – A son gave his mother a gift she will never forget, a winning Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket. He gave her a Skee-Ball ticket and she won the game’s top prize of $100,000.

“He didn’t believe me at first. He’s pretty excited now!” the winning mom tells the Missouri Lottery. She plans on taking a vacation with the money and buying her son a new truck.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store in Holts Summit. It costs $5 to play and the chances of winning any amount up to $100,000 is around one in four. There are still a few top prizes available and many ranging from $5 to $250.