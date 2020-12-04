Son of I-170 shooting victim laments she’ll never see grandchild grow up

ST. LOUIS – Byron Williams sits down with FOX 2 to talk about the tragic shooting death of his mother.

Kristen Whitted was an innocent victim caught in a rolling gun battle on Interstate 170 earlier this week.

Williams says her death hasn’t completely registered yet and he still can’t bring himself to read all the information about the killing.

He’s angry that his mother’s life was senselessly snatched away. Williams said he and his mother were beyond close, saying she was his inspiration and strength.

Williams laments that her grandson, not even two-years-old, will never be blessed with any vivid memories of the person who loved him so much.

He hopes St. Louis gets a lesson out of this tragedy, saying the community must do better.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Whitted’s church to pay for her daughter’s college education.

