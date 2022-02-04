SONIC announces its hard seltzers to be offered in St. Louis at select retailers

ST. LOUIS — SONIC fans in St. Louis will soon be able to buy SONIC Hard Seltzer at select retailers.

It was announced that the fast-food chain has expanded its eight hard seltzer drinks to other markets, including Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

SONIC Hard Seltzer became one of the top 10 fastest-selling seltzer brands in the country within its first three months and is on track for significant growth across the U.S., according to the press release.

“Following the initial excitement for SONIC Hard Seltzer, we have accelerated product availability for customers who are brand fans or excited to try it for the first time,” said Sean Mossman, president of COOP Ale Works, makers of SONIC Hard Seltzer.

“Expanding into more markets is a natural extension for us as we continue to grow the brand.”

The hard seltzers are each 100 calories with one gram of sugar and gluten-free with 5 percent ABV. They come in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack has flavors, including Ocean Water™, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack offers Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry.

To find a local retailer where SONIC Hard Seltzers are sold, click here. The alcoholic beverages are not available at SONIC Drive-In locations, according to the press release.

The press release does not specify when the SONIC Hard Seltzers will be available in St. Louis or where they will be purchased.