ST. LOUIS — Too many people in the St. Louis area are entering the new year without a place to call home. With hopes of a better 2023, the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority members handed out duffle bags with essentials like sleeping bags, towels, and hygiene products.

Sorority members of the Zeta Sigma Chapter say the donations were part of a year-long effort to give back and mark their sorority’s 100th anniversary.