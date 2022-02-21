Soulard Mardi Gras 2022 Bud Light Grand Parade route

ST. LOUIS – Soulard Mardi Gras is happening on Saturday, February 26, and every year there is a lively parade.

The free Bud Light Grand Parade starts at 11 a.m. The parade starts at Busch Stadium and goes through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard. It finishes at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. The parade is expected to finish at about 1 p.m.

Above is a map of the parade route.

Parade officials suggest spectators leave their cars at home and get there by other means of transportation. Click here for more information.