Soulard Oktoberfest moves activities to outdoor patios

ST. LOUIS – Soulard Market Park says they won’t be turned into a German wonderland this year, but there will still Oktoberfest activities Oct. 9-11.

Soulard will be live streaming their kick-off event Friday evening.

The live event will feature viewer giveaways, competitions, music, decorated golf carts, a keg ceremonial tapping with Vincent’s Market, and more.

Soulard businesses are inviting people to come to their favorite patio or restaurant for food and drinks.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

There are t-shirts on sale to help support the Soulard Business Association that can be found at STL-Style.com.

The event will be live from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.soulard-oktoberfest.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/3752320421445005/.

